Tim Burton may direct film adaptation for TV

Tim Burton is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers today, being directly responsible for films that captivated people on the big screen, such as Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice. Now, the information of the moment indicates that the eccentric director will work on the live action of The Addams Family, which will be the first great series of the life of Tim Burton.

Production of The Addams Family

Burton is negotiating to be the executive producer and director of the new series. The series will feature Alfred Gough (Smallville) and Miles Millar (The Chronicles of Shannara) as screenwriters, showrunners and executive producers as well. MGM TV has all rights to the program and is financing the project. The information is that there are already possible buyers, with a highlight to Netflix.

The bet on Tim Burton would be a masterpiece to try to combine the gothic atmosphere of The Addams Family with the filmmaker’s dark and weird style.

The plot of the series

It is believed that the new production will revolve around Wednesday Addams (in Portuguese, Wandinha Addams). For those who don’t know, she is the daughter of Mortícia and Gomez Addams. The information is that the series will be set in the present, seeking to show what the character thinks of this modern world.

There is still no cast or start date for the series’ production. However, with Tim Burton involved, big names can be expected in the Addams Family series.



