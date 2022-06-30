Tim Allen Finally reacted to Chris Evans’ “Lightyear”: “It has nothing to do with Buzz”

To infinity… and beyond recognition. Tim Allen reveals how he really feels about the new movie “Lightyear” three years after he last voiced the animated character Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 4.”

“I didn’t get involved in this,” the 69—year-old “Last Survivor” actor said in an interview with Extra on Wednesday, June 29. “We talked about this many years ago […] but the management that made the first four films is not that. This is a completely new team that has nothing to do with the first films.”

Allen added that when he heard that Disney/PIXAR was making a movie about Buzz Lightyear, he thought it was a movie about “real people, not animated things.”

“There’s really no Toy Story without Wood,” he criticized. “I’m not sure what the idea is — I’m a plotter. It would seem that this is a big adventure story, and as I see it, it is not a big adventure story. It’s a wonderful story, it just doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the toy. It has nothing to do with Buzz.

The “Home Improvement” actor voiced the role of Buzz Lightyear in all four “Toy Story” films, the first of which premiered in November 1995. the legendary space ranger.

Allen is not the only one who has been outspoken about the storytelling and the choice of actors made by the studio. The actress of the TV series “Everybody loves Raymond” Patricia Heaton recently expressed her concern about the situation on social networks.

“I watched the trailer for Buzz Lightyear, and all I can say is that Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake by not choosing my buddy @ofctimallen,” 64—year-old Heaton tweeted on June 14. — Tim Allen in the role he created, the role he owns. Tim is Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic beloved character?”

“Okay, so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story,” the Middle star continued. “But the reason the character has become so beloved is because he created @ofctimallen. Why remove one element that makes us want to see it? #stupidHollywooddecisions».

Amid the chatter, Lightyear producer Galin Zusman also stepped in to defend the casting decision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “Tim is really the embodiment of toy Buzz, and this is not a toy world, so it really doesn’t make sense,” Susman explained. “In fact, there is no role. It will only cause more confusion for the audience, instead of helping them understand the film we are trying to tell.”

Evans, 41, also gave an interview to USA Today on June 14. “The reason we’re making this movie is because Tim Allen has had such a cult influence,” he told the publication. “Not only would you be a fool if you didn’t accept his interpretation because it worked so well, but the truth is that this character is actually a human version of this toy, so their rhythm and nature must overlap.”