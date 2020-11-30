Tile-like Galaxy Smart Tag may come from Samsung

A new device called Galaxy Smart Tag may come from Samsung. A company called Tile produces a small device that communicates with bluetooth to prevent your phones, keys or important items from being lost. This device makes it easy to find your belongings when you lose them, thanks to the application on the phone. It looks like Samsung has decided to produce it from the same device.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag

These little viewers can come in handy. Especially if you are a person who loses your belongings frequently, using this type of viewers can be very useful. A new device named Galaxy Smart Tag and model number EI-T5300 is certified by Indonesia Telecom Certification.

Judging by the name, Samsung is working on an audience. This information is not the first time Samsung has worked on this type of device. The company was working on an LTE-enabled audience two years ago under the SmartThings brand.

Normally, such trackers work over Bluetooth, but this product Samsung plans to release will also be able to use features such as Ultra-Broadband, LTE and GPS. Given the popularity initiated by Tile, even Apple is said to be working on such a device.



