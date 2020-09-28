TikTok’s US Download Ban Decision Suspended

A judge in the US made an important decision regarding TikTok. This decision suspends the decision banning TikTok from downloading from app stores in the US. So users will be able to continue downloading TikTok for a while. The reasoned decision of the court has not been disclosed for the time being.

TikTok, the social media giant owned by Chinese ByteDance, was expected to be blocked within the US borders as of last night. This situation, which emerged as a result of the Trump administration’s decisions and the company’s inability to cooperate with a US company, did not end as expected. For now, a US judge has suspended the decision preventing TikTok from being downloaded in the US.

The US Department of Commerce made a statement about the decision and stated that they respect the judge’s decision. The reasoned decision has not been announced at the moment, and TikTok is satisfied. Expressing their satisfaction with the decision taken, TikTok officials said that they will continue to protect their rights and continue negotiations.

Under normal circumstances, TikTok would be unavailable in the US as of last night. Because the US government argued that the application served the Chinese government, arguing that TikTok was a national security problem. The wish of US President Donald Trump on this issue was the acquisition of Tiktok’s US operations by a US company. However, this situation has not happened yet. The latest news from the court shows that TikTok has taken an advantageous position for now.

TikTok lawyers made a request to the court to annul the prohibition order, claiming that the ban on the practice from stores is against the first and fifth articles of the constitution. The delegation announced that the request was accepted after its investigations. At the moment, we can state that TikTok can be downloaded in the US at least for a while.

TikTok said that negotiations are already underway in its request for the annulment of this decision. According to lawyers, taking such a ban decision while the process was already underway was not the right approach. Apparently the court board agreed with TikTok management. The decision taken is the clearest indicator of this.

By the way, it should be reminded that the judge’s decision is not permanent. So, with this decision, we cannot say that TikTok will survive and continue to serve in the USA. On the one hand, while the court process continues, TikTok will try to reach an agreement with a US company. Presumably, TikTok will fulfill Trump’s request by leaving at least some of its US operations to US companies.



