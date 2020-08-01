TikTok’s response to Trump: We are here

Vanessa Pappas, CEO of TikTok in the USA, thanked the users for their support and said that the company intends to stay in the USA for a longer period of time.

TikTok’s CEO in the US, Vanessa Pappas, responded to threats by US President Donald Trump through social media.

“I want to say thanks to the millions of Americans who add creativity and joy to our daily life using TikTok every day, we want to thank you. We are not here to go anywhere.” He was used.

Also, according to the TechCrunch portal, a TikTok representative noted that user data in the USA is safely stored.

"100 million Americans use TikTok for entertainment and communication, especially during the pandemic. TikTok US user data is protected under strict access control for employees. The biggest investors of TikTok are from the USA. We are committed to protecting our users' privacy and security."




