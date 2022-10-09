TikToker was sued by Airbnb guests who were “provoked” by her disability

TikToker went viral after it was revealed that she was sued by Airbnb guests who were “provoked” by her disability.

Airbnb hostess Jade, who is disabled, turned to TikTok and YouTube to tell that guests sued her for 250,000 pounds for allegedly leaving them “traumatized” by their disability.

A content creator who is terminally ill with Huntington’s disease is documenting his experience on TikTok. Earlier, she said that the guests who booked accommodation in her Irish house for 50 euros per night demanded that she remove “all the devices for the disabled from my own house, and if not, then I will leave.”

Airbnb supported the visitors in this regard, as she claimed that the rental company asked her to refund the money to the visitors because they did not like her available doorbell.

Airbnb Guests sued TikToker

Now the same guests have filed a lawsuit against Jade because “they are traumatized because they have to be near a disabled person.”

Twitter PEOPLE. There is a cute girl in Tiktok named thisworldcanbeaccessive. She, and I’m not kidding, was sued by her airBnB guests for “trauma” from being near a disabled person. I have 2 goals. 1 – ask her to help destroy them 2 – make them very sorry.

— DavieWoOoOo 👻 #WeDeserveBetter (@Daviemoo) October 5, 2022

A TikToker user (who posts under the nickname thisworldcanbeaccessive) expressed his disappointment over the incident in a series of videos that have now been deleted, and started a petition to “show the judge that people with disabilities are not scary.”

In an online petition, which at the time of writing has collected more than 17,785 signatures, Jade wrote: “I can share my point of view on this situation only legally, so I’m not asking you to support me personally — just support the statement that people with disabilities should not be at risk of being sued for their disability allegedly “injuring” another person.

“As a disabled person, I can’t hide. I can’t change my disability… and I can’t hide if I “provoke” someone.

In an already deleted Youtube video, Jade added that she is “heartbroken” that some provisions of the Equality Act prohibiting discrimination against someone based on their disability are “potentially being destroyed.”

“This is a cancellation culture situation,” she said. “Because when you break it, these people want me to accept that anyone can say, ‘I feel like I don’t like your disability, so you need to get rid of yourself.’ Where do we draw the line to this?”