TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Is Working on “accepting” Her Body after Gaining 60 Pounds: It’s “Really Scary”

Acceptance of change—and its twists. TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has opened up with a new candid video about how to learn to “accept” your body after weight gain.

“My name is Mikayla Nogueira, and I gained 60 pounds,” the 23—year-old makeup artist told her followers in a TikTok video posted on Monday, April 25. — At first it was really hard to accept that I have a new body. My height is 4 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds, and at first it was very scary for me, but I’m going to learn to love my body the way it is.”

Nogueira explained that her first step was to get a “brand new wardrobe” that would allow her to feel confident in her own skin.

“I’m going to try everything on for you… to show you that you can wear whatever the hell you want. No matter what size 2 or 20 you have, it doesn’t matter. Wear what makes you happy,” the Massachusetts native continued.

When Nogueira tried on all her new outfits in the video, she spoke honestly about the uncertainty she hopes to overcome. “My biggest insecurity is my damn hands,” the social media star admitted, showing off a two—piece set with green flowers. “They’re big and responsible, but I can’t let that stop me from wearing really cute clothes.”

In another video, when Nogueira was showing off the new bathing suits she had bought, she once again encouraged her followers to wear something that makes them feel better. “Now I’m wearing a solid swimsuit. [But] you can wear a damn bikini, a cropped bathing suit—anything you feel comfortable in,” she explained. “Right now I feel comfortable in [it]… and that’s fine! Wear what makes you happy and comfortable.”

Nogueira’s message about accepting her body is particularly poignant because she has been openly talking about her struggle with an eating disorder over the years. “I’ve been struggling with bulimia for over seven years,” she revealed in a TikTok video in January. “I was in and out of remission.” She added that in January 2021 she had a relapse, and she could not “get rid” of the eating disorder until the end of the year.

“In that time—and in the seven years I’ve been struggling with it—my eating disorder has stolen so much from me,” Nogueira explained. “[It took away my] joy, relationships, but most importantly, my health. I feel like that’s the only thing people don’t talk about.”

She continued, “Although I’ve been fighting my eating disorder for 7 years, I’ve never let it win any of the battles. Some battles are longer than others and some are harder, but I never let him win and I never will.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the website of the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Related Disorders (ANAD) or call the hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.