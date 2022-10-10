TikToker Jongraz Explains Why “Bones or No Bones” Videos are No Longer Uploaded Every Day

TikToker JonGraz explained why he doesn’t upload “Bones or No Bones” videos with his dog Noodle as often as he used to when he was just gaining popularity.

TikToker JonGraz and Noodle the Pug went insanely viral in October 2021 thanks to their unique daily downloads “Day of Bones or No Bones”.

In the videos, the 14-year-old pug Noodle gets up, and if he stays upright, it means that today is “Bones Day”, which is synonymous with a good day. However, if he goes to bed again, it is a “boneless day”, which is described as a day when you need to take care of your mental and physical health in all possible ways.

John hasn’t been uploading infamous videos that often lately and explained why in his recent video.

JonGraz Explains Why he Hasn’t Uploaded a Noodle Video Lately

Uploaded on October 10, 2022, John gave more explanations as to why he doesn’t upload the “Bones or No Bones” video so often.

“I’m really sorry that we don’t share these videos anymore. I know that many of you are looking forward to it, and this is the reason why most of you signed up for us in the first place,” he said.

“My job first of all is to take care of [Noodle] and take cues from him as much as possible. Although he is still doing well, Noodle is 14 years old, and today his morning looks very different than 14 months ago.”

@jongraz Replying to @denkiboi_edits the end cuts off but I wanted to say we appreciate the support always ❤️❤️❤️ long live the king!! ♬ original sound – Jonathan

He continued, “He’s doing some senile stuff, and again, his morning just looks different, and my job is to follow his example. I know it’s disappointing and I hope you understand.”

Viewers flooded the comments supporting his decision to put Noodle’s well-being above the content, and are happy to see the video when Noodle agrees with it.