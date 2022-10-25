TikToker Increases CPU Cooling Efficiency By Adding Salt to Thermal Paste

Bottom line: salt causes corrosion and can accelerate metal corrosion. Adding salt to a wet material like thermal paste and then jamming it between the CPU cooler and the heat distributor sounds like a long-term recipe for disaster.

Hardware enthusiasts have no shortage of choice of materials for the thermal interface. There are many options for price and performance with solutions differing in terms of ease of use, electrical conductivity and material composition.

Generally speaking, I suspect that they will most likely take a middle-class paste and not think twice about it after installation. For others, unlocking all the performance benefits is part of the entertainment. TikTok user mryeester falls right into the latter category.

The content creator is known for conducting crazy experiments with computer equipment. Most of them are complete nonsense, for example, using orange juice instead of water in the liquid cooling circuit or installing several fans on top of each other, but sometimes things get more interesting.

Testing alternative recipes for thermal paste, Mriester found that adding crushed salt to a regular TIM increases the temperature of the processor under load by a couple of degrees Celsius. Does this mean that you should immediately remove the cooler and add some sodium chloride? No, probably not.

If you’re obsessed with wanting to shave a couple degrees, there are much safer alternatives to achieve the same goal.

Spending a few dollars on a high-quality TIM with a decent conductivity value will undoubtedly help, as will upgrading your cooler (for example, switching from an OEM cooler to a premium air cooler or an AIO kit). Others have succeeded by experimenting with application methods. Another possibility is to improve the airflow in your enclosure, perhaps by better cable management or by switching to fans that move more air. Noctua is known for producing excellent case fans that are relatively quiet.

Taking it one step further, reducing the voltage of your processor will reduce the amount of heat generated, but may occur at the expense of system stability. If nothing helps, lowering the AC current by a couple of degrees always helps.