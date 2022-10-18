TikToker Has Gone Viral Thanks to a “genius” Trick in Interior Design For a Happy Marriage

A TikToker named The_Female13 has gone viral after uploading a video showing a “genius” interior design trick that makes her and her husband happy.

Married couples around the world often face the fact that husband and wife do not share all interests with each other.

A husband may like technology, and his wife, for example, likes anime.

TikToker The_Female13 and her husband are one of millions of couples with different interests, and she went viral after she uploaded a video showing how they handle it.

TikToker has gone viral thanks to a “genius” hack on interior design

On October 17, The_Female13 uploaded a video showing how she and her husband maintain a “happy marriage.”

The video begins with a drawing room showing when she said, “I don’t want to watch sports…”

After a few seconds, he moves to the other side of the room, where he shows her a special living room with separate sofas, a coffee table, a TV and much more.

Having gained almost two million views in just one day, viewers flooded the comments with their thoughts.

One user replied, “Brilliant strategy!”

“It’s a pretty good idea, haha, but I feel like it would be too much noise if two TVs were turned on at the same time in the same place, but it’s a good idea,” another user said.

A third viewer shared his separate living room: “We have 3 TVs installed in the living room. 65 inches and 2 30 inches. We can both do whatever we want at any given time, it’s great to be honest.”

