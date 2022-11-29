TikToker Has Gone Viral Thanks to a “Frighteningly Beautiful” Video of a Volcano Eruption in Hawaii

TikToker went viral after sharing “frighteningly beautiful” footage of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii after she was pretty close to it.

On November 28, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano – the largest active volcano in the world — finally erupted for the first time since 1984, prompting many scientific pages explaining what happened. Some even managed to get right to the top of the lava eruption with the help of drones and helicopters.

Currently, the volcano does not threaten to spew lava on any houses or people surrounding it, even though ash and sulfur warnings are in effect. So, this gave some TikTokers the idea to get as close as possible.

TikToker has gone viral thanks to footage of the eruption of the volcano Mauna Loa

In the case of TikToker SamanthaMase, she didn’t get close to the volcano’s caldera, but she managed to provide unique viewpoints from both her own home and her friend’s farm.

The first post that came from her home showed a stunning glow in the night sky created by the eruption. At the time of writing, it had about 2.5 million views and thousands of comments were withdrawn because of how it looks.

In her subsequent post, TikToker drove a little towards danger, heading to a friend’s farm. From there, she got a more elevated view of the eruption. “It’s fucking wild,” she said when she saw the lava flow.

@samanthamase Replying to @cassie.merrow0801 feeling lucky to experience this and watch the island grow and praying that she continues to flow away from communities on the island of Hawai’i. #maunaloaeruption ♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Naturally, some viewers urged her to be safe, given that an eruption could cause earthquakes and other life-threatening hazards, but couldn’t help but be impressed by it.

“I love it! Stay safe there,” one of them said. “It’s frighteningly beautiful,” another added. “It’s so cool! I would be both excited and excited at the same time,” another commented.

Sam herself said that everything would be “terrible” if the volcano had a more “explosive” eruption, but in its current form it’s just an impressive feat of nature.