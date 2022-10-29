TikToker Charged After He Hit Golf Ball in Grand Canyon

The TikTok star is facing criminal prosecution after she filmed herself hitting a golf ball and “throwing” her club into the Grand Canyon.

A golfer who has almost 7 million followers on a social media app has caused a backlash after sharing a video of her playing golf in a canyon.

She hit a golf ball and allegedly threw her club into a canyon near Mather Point after hitting the ball, authorities said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The original video was posted on October 26, but it has since been removed from TikTok. The footage was posted on Reddit and showed a golf club breaking in half and flying into the Grand Canyon.

Commenters were furious, calling for the woman to be fined and banned for “selfish behavior,” while others wanted TikToker to “go straight to jail.”

Golfer from TikTok faces criminal prosecution

Working with members of the public, the National Park Service was able to find the account and the person responsible for the stunt.

“Do we really need to say, ‘Don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'” the National Park asked on Facebook on October 27.

The National Park Service has not identified TikToker, but shared the original video on its Reddit page, where she is identified as Katie Sigmond.

According to the service, Grand Canyon law enforcement agencies identified Katie and contacted her a day after she posted her video in the short form application.

“On October 27, the Grand Canyon law enforcement agencies located the person responsible for the incident and contacted him. Charges and court appearance for the person are expected.

“Throwing objects over the edge of the canyon is not only illegal, but can also pose a danger to tourists and wild animals that may be below,” the park added.

At the time of writing, Katie has not yet made a statement about the incident.