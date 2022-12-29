TikTok comedian Brandon “Boogie Bee” Montrell was tragically shot dead after unfortunately getting caught in the crossfire between two gunmen outside a Warehouse District grocery store in New Orleans.

Boogie B was a 43-year-old comedian who performed live and created TikTok parodies.

The content creator made hundreds of thousands of his subscribers laugh, but his career came to an abrupt end after he was shot on December 23, 2022.

The TikTok comedian was about to buy groceries for his family in preparation for the holidays near the Warehouse District grocery store when two gunmen opened fire. New Orleans police said the two men did not seek to kill Boogie Bee, and he was caught in the crossfire.

Boogie Bee tragically died in his car. As of December 29, no arrests had been made. The investigation is still ongoing.

Boogie B was very proud of his hometown, often creating materials related to the city’s history and rich cultural heritage. He moved to Los Angeles for his career and visited his mother and grandmother again.

Boogie B’s mother addressed the city of New Orleans: “My son was not just a victim of a stray bullet. He was the victim of decades of neglect that left the youth of New Orleans with no hope for the future and real fear of the consequences.

“It’s time for the leaders in our city and around the world to do their job. It is important who is the president, who is the governor, and who is the mayor. Leaders create opportunities, including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of accidental violence.”

Tributes to the star have poured out on social media, and many say they will miss his interesting content and storytelling style.