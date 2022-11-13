TikToker accused his best friend of not inviting him to the wedding because he is gay

A TikToker user has gone viral after claiming that his best friend for seven years did not invite him to his wedding because he is gay.

In his video, Devin Valeno said that his longtime best friend called him and asked him not to “apply makeup or anything girly” to the wedding, as this could cause her family members “inconvenience.”

“I was a little overwhelmed by it,” he recalls in the clip, which has racked up a whopping 5.1 million views. “And I just thought it was your special day. Of course I will do it.”

Devin said his friend thanked him and they hung up. The content creator admitted that her request hurt his feelings, but he thought that was the end of it.

TikToker and His Boyfriend React to Not Being Invited

However, TikToker was deeply shocked when he got the call again and his best friend told him that he had spoken to his father and they decided that “maybe [he] shouldn’t show up at the wedding at all.”

“Just the fact that you and your boyfriend are here and you guys are gay and all that, it’s really going to make my family uncomfortable,” he told him, the bride—to-be.

At this point, Devin got emotional and suggested that maybe they shouldn’t be friends anymore, because “my ally should be an ally of the whole community.”

His girlfriend apparently agreed, saying she didn’t want to be around such a “type of energy” anyway. Devin said he was “sitting and crying” when they hung up.

“She disappointed not only me, but the entire gay community,” he continued. “It’s 2022, and people will throw you out anyway, like you’re not shit, just because you’re gay.”

In the comments, many TikTok users expressed their support and condolences to Devin.

“It breaks my heart. I am so sorry to hear that such a person has entered your world,” one of them wrote. “The real supporters are here for you!”

“She was never a friend. You’re better off without someone like that,” another added.

“I am very sorry that this happened,” commented a third. — She would be very lucky if there was a friend like you at her wedding.