TikTok, Zoom are among the most downloaded apps of July

TikTok, creator of short videos for Android and iPhone (iOS), was the most downloaded application in the world on the Google Play Store and App Store in July.

The ranking was released on Wednesday (5) by Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. According to the survey, the number of downloads of the Chinese app grew by about 21% compared to the previous month. The country that most downloaded TikTok was the United States, followed by Indonesia.

Facebook was in second place in the ranking, with more than 53.6 million downloads, the majority being from India and Indonesia. Next, Zoom, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to complete the list of the five most downloaded apps in July. The top 10 also includes Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Google Meet.

A highlight of the July ranking is the appearance of Snack Video for the first time among the ten most downloaded applications. The tool for creating and sharing funny videos emerged in the ranking after the ban on TikTok in India in June. The Sensor Tower survey indicates that the app had 3.5 times more installations in July than in the previous month, totaling an average of 28.8 million downloads in the month.

Like Snack Video, the video editor Likee was another app that stood out, appearing in the ninth position among the ten most downloaded apps worldwide. The Sensor Tower survey considered the unique downloads made from the 1st to the 31st of July. Secondary app downloads, such as Facebook Lite, are considered within the count of their major versions. The survey does not include apps pre-installed by stores or games.

General List

App Store List

Google Play Store List

