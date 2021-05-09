TikTok: You Can Log In To Other Applications With Your Account

TikTok announced two new integrations for its app on Thursday: sharing the sound back to TikTok using the new Sound Kit and using your TikTok account to log into other apps with the Login Kit.

Developers can use the new SDKs to add the content of the short-form video application to even more places. However, this may open up new privacy concerns for the company and its users.

The main features of the Login Kit will be familiar. Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat already offer similar integrations to speed up the sign-in process. Like other versions, TikTok says using the Login Kit will allow users to log into other apps securely, but will also allow developers to deliver TikTok content within those apps, such as adding a video to a dating profile. Using the Login with TikTok feature requires you to allow each application you use to view your public profile and videos, but this facility does not include any other information TikTok has about you.

Logging in with another social media account is great convenience, but it comes with some loads. Facebook in particular was criticized for data collected through Facebook Login. Moreover, this mechanism was one of the sources at the center of the Cambridge Analytica scandal three years ago. TikTok has also been criticized and attracted attention for its surveillance potential and for situations such as an older version of the application accessing users’ copy boards.

Regarding the TikTok Login Kit, he uses the following statements:

Similar to SDKs of other platforms, the only data TikTok can collect through the Login Kit is the name of the application and associated activities on our platform (For example, event tracking for logins and authorizations).

Music created in other applications can be shared with the TikTok Sound Kit

One of the things that makes TikTok so appealing is all the music it licenses for use in videos. With the Sound Kit, this music library could theoretically grow further without having to make new deals with TikTok’s major music companies. The Sound Kit allows developers to share audio between apps and TikTok, so if you create a great piece in an app, you can start using it in your videos. To enable audio sharing, developers will also need to integrate Login Kit and accompanying permissions into their apps.

Developers must apply to use TikTok’s tools and SDKs and follow the company’s guidelines. However, there may be some unwanted situations for the Sound Kit, such as sharing audio or pirated music without the permission of a producer. TikTok says that the sounds shared through the Sound Kit are treated like any other type of sound on the platform. Sound clips can be private or shared by everyone. TikTok uses the following statements regarding this:

When a sound is shared with TikTok, we scan for citation to make sure it is the original sound. If it is identified as professionally created content, we tag it as such on the music detail page.

TikTok is already incredibly popular as a social media app with great video tools. However, SDKs such as Login Kit and Sound Kit show that the application is maturing. With the new SDKs, TikTok’s features will be much more likely to be found everywhere, as well as posting a Tweet or sharing your Facebook friend list.