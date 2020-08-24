TikTok will seek justice against Donald Trump’s decree

TikTok announced last Saturday (22) that it will resort to the judicial system to challenge the executive order of the Donald Trump administration whose purpose is to ban the platform in the United States. The process should be opened later this Monday (24).

According to ByteDance, owner of the Chinese app, the company tried to reach an agreement with the US government for almost a year, with the aim of finding a “constructive solution”. However, the Trump administration would not have been interested.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the decree through the judicial system,” the group said in a statement. According to the app, user data has never been sent to the Chinese government and it would refuse to do so if requested.

TikTok’s action against Trump is due to the order signed on the last 14th, in which he gives ByteDance a 90-day period for the sale of its operations in the United States. According to the official, there is evidence that the video app takes measures to undermine national security, referring to the alleged data sharing with China.

Platform can be sold

Faced with the possibility of its ban in the country, other large companies are eyeing the service. Microsoft is one of them, which would be interested in acquiring TikTok’s operations in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The interest of Apple, Twitter and Oracle in the Chinese app has also been reported, but so far, there is no major news on the subject.

Quite popular among young people, the video platform currently has about 100 million users in the US and 2 billion worldwide, according to official information.



