TikTok Will Put More Limits On The Content That Appears In The For You Part

TikTok: If you are one of the thousands of users who use TikTok every day, you surely know what is going on in the app. All the time you will have access to the videos that are uploaded from all over the world, and you are only a gesture away to see the next one that you may like. But there are things that he wants to influence at the root and that is why he is going to change the community use policies.

New changes to TikTok policies

Everyone is now on TikTok, the fashionable social network where children and adults enter daily to see what is new or could be of interest to them. And we say it that way because, if you don’t know it, the app has a function in which the content that they think may be of interest to you appears, either because it matches your tastes or because it is viral or related to something viral.

But not always everything that comes out is good for all users, especially the youngest. For this reason, the firm has decided to toughen the community policy measures and it will achieve this by applying certain restrictions to all those videos that today seem quite normal.

The new TikTok rules

The question that many ask themselves when learning about the new limits of TikTok is to know what videos can be uploaded. This is not surprising, since the content is very varied and breaking the rules is a wake-up call from the firm that, if repeated, can end up closing the account.

The announcement makes it very clear and where it will focus is on the challenges section in the first instance. Yes, many of them are very fun and easy to do, but others can endanger people’s health and that is something that cannot be allowed. For all users there will be a video that establishes some basic steps each time a video is viewed, emphasizing stopping, thinking, deciding and acting.

Following the health part, the app will begin to eliminate content that promotes eating disorders, a very sensitive issue for many that could lead to the search for other types of content related to exhaustive exercise or fasting.

On the other hand, the new terms will contemplate avoiding unauthorized access practices in the app.