TikTok will not sell its operations in India to local competitor

The past few months have been very busy for Byte Dance – the parent company of the popular TikTok app. In addition to the conflicts with the United States government, with the threats of banning former President Donald Trump, the social network had its use blocked in India, under the same justifications of the American government – supposed threats to national security.

Since then, the app has been looking for ways out of bans. While in the United States it could have its local operations sold to a group formed by companies like Walmart and Oracle, in the Asian country rumors began to arise that the sale could happen to a competitor: Glance, which belongs to the same group that recently acquired Roposo, another short video sharing application.

The rumors started with Bloomberg who reported that the alleged negotiations started on the part of the Japanese group Softbank. After initially refusing to comment on the matter, Byte Dance recently denied all rumors and said it would not sell its local services to any company.

It is worth remembering that, recently, TikTok announced a large reduction in its staff in India, after difficulties in negotiating with the local government. This resulted, according to reports, in the dismissal of about two thousand company employees in the country.

If true, this information may suggest that the social network will finally see an end to the “persecutions”, since it may also escape having its operations sold in the United States. Following the transition from the Trump administration to Joe Biden, U.S. government officials said they would reassess potential threats to national security and carefully analyze each case before making a decision.