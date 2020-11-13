TikTok will no longer be banned from the USA

On Thursday (12), “D-day” for the end of TikTok in the United States, the Commerce Department of that country informed that it will no longer require the Chinese social platform to sell its operations or close its activities in the country, as it wanted Donald Trump, current president in his final days at the White House.

The announcement, released by the Wall Street Journal, follows a court decision by a federal court in Pennsylvania that last month ruled that TikTok’s concern about its legal existence in the U.S. was purely hypothetical, as the Commerce Department would not be empowered press the platform the way it was doing.

In the sentence, Judge Wendy Beetlestone cited that the contents published on TikTok are “expressions of films and works of art” that, therefore, would be under the protection of the Emergency International Economic Power Act, precisely a 1977 standard invoked by the American president to “isolate criminal regimes”.

As of yesterday (12), the Department of Commerce has recognized that it will comply with the injunction of the federal court. Accordingly, its prohibitions on TikTok “have been judicially suspended and will not come into effect pending further legal proceedings”.

Reaching the mark of 689 million active users per month, TikTok is one of the most popular mobile apps on the planet. After being caught in the crossfire of compulsory acquisitions, lawsuits and economic sanctions, the company appears to be benefiting from the new American political climate, with Trump’s defeat in the U.S. presidential election.



