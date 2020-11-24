TikTok will make it more accessible for people with epilepsy

Accessibility has always been a challenge that required developers to understand possible needs that they do not always experience in order to create solutions that satisfy their users and make their apps more friendly, which includes as recent examples seen here the announcement of StorySign by Huawei and now, TikTok’s work focusing on people with photosensitive epilepsy.

According to information released by TikTok itself, this movement of adaptation to the app can help around 65 million people worldwide, thus making the app more pleasant for everyone and especially those with epilepsy.

Also according to musical.ly, responsible for TikTok, this work required meetings with representatives of groups that defend the rights of people with epilepsy who shared feedbacks on how we can improve our platform.

Through this feedback, a feature was launched a few months ago that notifies creators when they produce videos with effects that can trigger photosensitive epilepsy and in the coming weeks, another important accessibility feature will be introduced to protect people from photosensitive content, notifying users who find a photosensitive video with an invitation to “Skip all” future photosensitive videos.

In addition, TikTok is working with several leading epilepsy organizations in the world, including the Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Society, Epilepsy Ireland, Korea Bureau for Epilepsy and the Japan Epilepsy Association, to publicize the importance of the new resource and bring awareness to epilepsy generally.



