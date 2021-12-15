TikTok Will Let You Rate Movies And Series From The Application

TikTok: The Internet has opened the door to all those who have something to say on a topic that interests them. The most ‘critical’ are those who end up putting reviews on the sites of everything that is of interest to them, and many do not take long to put a few lines on the main websites where they know they are a reference for many.

But now the process will be much faster if it fits in one of the most important movie reference websites since Rotten Tomatoes is teaming up with TikTok to create their new Jumps.

The critic in you

We are in a time when it is very easy to access a huge number of series and movies. The Internet is to blame for this, and we say it for the better since any user can enter a page and watch movies from the newest to the great classics. The same happens with the series, where there is more and more offer and a very good one. But the latter, the fact that the offer is very good, is something subjective since everyone considers it in their own way.

And you can also see this in the large number of sites where users question what they have seen. But the best of all is that you no longer even have to visit the web where you want to do it, but another app does it for you. With the concept that we mentioned before, we have to give you good news and that is that TikTok will take you directly to Rotten Tomatoes.

TikTok takes you straight to Rotten tomatoes

“Movie and TV clips and sound bites have featured prominently in TikTok’s For You feeds, and commenters are often requesting more information about the content they are discovering,” he said in a press release.

This function will be active in those video pieces that have as protagonists some of the series or movies of the moment. When it comes to viewing more information, the app will send you directly to its page dedicated to the site, which will greatly facilitate the process of discovering what could be your new favorite series or movie.