TikTok will have warning about photosensitive epilepsy risk

TikTok will add an accessibility-oriented feature: a warning about the risk of photosensitive epilepsy in your videos. The platform already has warnings of this nature, but now users can choose not to watch this type of content permanently, while the option found in the settings menu is activated.

This disorder can be caused by videos or content that have lights and colors flashing in flashes quickly, causing nausea, indisposition and convulsions.

The Epilepsy Foundation of America points out that one in 26 people in the United States will develop the disorder throughout their lives, with 10% of them affected by seizures. In Brazil, it is estimated that up to 900 thousand people suffer from the problem.

Thus, the new changes in the application are fundamental, especially when considering the mechanism used by the platform to present the content to users.

Reinforcing its commitment to the cause, TikTok worked together with several organizations dedicated to the disorder in Europe, America, Japan and South Korea.

Laura Thrall, President and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, comments on the update: “It’s great to see TikTok addressing this issue by making changes to its platform. We are proud to have worked with TikTok on this initiative and we really appreciate our continued collaboration,” concludes.

According to TikTok, the new feature will be available soon and should arrive in your app in the coming weeks worldwide.



