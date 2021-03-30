TikTok will broadcast live game of the Northeast Cup

TikTok will broadcast a football game live for the first time this Wednesday (31), when it will display the match Ceará x CSA at 7:30 pm, exclusively. The duel, valid for the Copa do Nordeste, takes place at the Castelão stadium, in Fortaleza (CE).

The novelty marks the beginning of the partnership between the Chinese video app and the Copa do Nordeste, a regional competition disputed by the main teams in the Northeast region. The agreement will also include sponsorship of the tournament and activations in stadiums and broadcasts through the competition’s official streaming service.

According to the Marketing Director of TikTok for Latin America Kim Farrel, the application has become a space where fans of the most popular sport in Brazil find more and more content. “Sport generates different emotions and makes people come together. We are excited to bring new and innovative ways to connect the football fan community to TikTok ”, she commented.

Who also celebrated was the head of Digital Platforms at LiveMode Felipe Tebet. “The passion of the Northeastern fan for our ‘Lampions League’ is different and TikTok will find in the Northeast Cup a space ready for innovative activations that will further connect the public passionate about football with the main platform for short videos in Brazil and the world” said Tebet.

Football and TikTok

The demand for football content in the app has grown worldwide. According to the Chinese company, the hashtag #soccer has more than 40 billion views on the service, while the tag #football adds up to almost 7 billion.

In 2020, the app partnered with the Copa do Brasil, UEFA Euro 2020 and the American teams Portland Timbers and Portland FC. Of the clubs competing in the Northeast Cup, 12 already have an official account on the platform, including Bahia, Sport, Fortaleza, Ceará, Santa Cruz, Vitória, ABC and CSA.