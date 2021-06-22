TikTok Will Allow Mini App Integrations With Jump

TikTok content creators may not need to add the phrase “link in bio” to their posts, at least for certain genres. TikTok has announced its Jump tool, which enables creators to add an interactive dimension to their videos through third-party integrations.

For example, users can be directed to the recipe sharing app Whisk for a list of ingredients in a cooking video. It will be possible to add quizzes via Quizlet to the posts or breathing exercises with the application called Breathwrk.

TikTok, which has already started beta tests of the feature, stated that all users can interact with Jump. However, only a select group of creators will be able to add such interactions to their posts.

Platforms that will work with TikTok for Jump include Wikipedia, StatMuse, and Tabelog. BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA will also be added to the list in the coming weeks.

Sean Kim, TikTok’s product chief, used the following statements about Jump: “TikTok has now become both an entertainment and learning address. With TikTok Jump, we make it easy for our community to take the final step in their journey of discovery.”