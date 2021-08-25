TikTok video lengths are increasing again!

TikTok, one of the most popular platforms of recent years, continues to be updated with new features. This application, which has a very large audience, increased video loading times to three minutes in its last update. Now, the company is preparing to increase this period a little more.

TikTok will apparently make another leap in video load times. According to a recent report, the Chinese company will increase the video durations to 5 minutes with the next update.

According to social media commentator Matt Navarra, the company is testing an innovation that will increase video times to five minutes. Sharing a screenshot of an account update with the tweet below, Navarra confirms that the video duration will be extended with the notification here. Here is the full notice sent by TikTok:

TikTok started testing a 3 minute upload limit in December 2020 https://t.co/AuvulpUjGP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

The message sent to the user by TikTok is as above. It seems that the company will implement this expected innovation with an update to be released in the coming days. Users will be able to shoot longer videos this way and will definitely be comfortable with the duration.

TikTok’s adventure to increase video times does not last very long. The Chinese company began testing in December to increase the 60-second limit to three minutes. Then, in July, this innovation was presented to users. Now, the platform will support this time up to 5 minutes, exceeding all three minutes. We anticipate that the update will likely be released in a few weeks.