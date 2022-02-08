TikTok Updates Security Policy To Protect Young People

TikTok: This Tuesday (8), TikTok’s head of trust and security, Cormac Keenan, published a statement to reveal updates to the Community Guidelines and support the strengthening of the social network’s security policies. The objective is to promote protection, well-being and tranquility to active users.

To make the changes, the social network claims to have understood some comments from the community and the Security Advisory Board of TikTok in Brazil, as well as other experts in security, digital protection, content moderation, teen development and more.

One of the novelties is the strengthening of the policy of dangerous acts and challenges to avoid, for example, negative content related to suicide and self-mutilation. TikTok will also make it even more difficult to post content that promotes eating disorders and hateful ideologies, such as videos that provoke misogyny — the network will also make it easier to remove them.

More security for users

“At TikTok, we believe that people should be able to express themselves creatively and have fun in a safe and welcoming environment. Our Community Guidelines support this freedom by establishing a set of rules so that people understand what kind of content to create on our platform and viewers know what to tell us,” Keenan said in a statement.