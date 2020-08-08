TikTok to sue Trump administration over ban order

TikTok will sue the Donald Trump administration over Thursday’s ban order that deprives American citizens and businesses from doing business with its parent company ByteDance.

TikTok responded to the ban order issued Friday by Donald Trump, saying it was done “without any due process.” The executive order, which takes effect in September, would prohibit US individuals and businesses from conducting “any transaction” with ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

Donald Trump signed the executive order on Thursday, arguing that the Chinese company poses a national security risk. “We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process,” TikTok said in a statement released on Friday.

“For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the United States government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been raised,” he added. “Instead, we find that the Administration did not pay attention to the facts, dictated the terms of an agreement without going through legal processes and tried to insert itself in the negotiations between private companies.”

TikTok suggested that the executive order, which will take effect in September, was illegal and that it could challenge in court. “We will seek all available resources to ensure that the rule of law is not ruled out and that our company and our users are treated fairly, if not by the Administration, then by the US courts,” the company said.

TikTok vs Donald Trump

Reports emerged this week that the Trump administration was trying to force TikTok to sell its business in the US or face a ban. Microsoft has publicly announced that it is conducting acquisition talks for TikTok companies in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

TikTok also accused the Donald Trump administration of undermining the confidence of global businesses. “This Executive Order runs the risk of undermining global business confidence in America’s commitment to the rule of law, which has served as a magnet for investment and spurred decades of American economic growth,” the company said.



