Tiktok tightened its rules on bullying

Tiktok continues to provide new features intended to reduce bullying and harassment on the platform. The social media app will now offer new comment controls and in-app alerts to discourage poor comments.

Tiktok is aiming to stop bullying proactively

The application expands comments filtering tools to give users the option to confirm all new comments before the videos appear under the videos. With the amendment, new comments will be hidden until the account holder approves. The company indicates that users already allow the comments to filter the comments by keywords, but the new setting provides an additional control layer.

Tiktok also adds a feature that is intended to proactively stop before the bullying occurs. When the application perceives the rules of a specific interpretation, it will want to “rethink” before publishing users. This feature will stimulate users when it detects a description potentially in a similar way to the property offered by Instagram.

Lique to Instagram, Tiktok will not prevent users from publishing the comment in question, but will give them the opportunity to change their words. Tiktok tightened the rules of bullying in the last months. Social Media Company has updated community instructions in December to add more details to bullying and harassment policies.

In addition, a group of advice on the Company’s content policies and moderation rules, let’s indicate that they are working with outside experts.