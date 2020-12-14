TikTok: the app will have a function for Smart TVs

Televisions have adapted very well to the times. An Internet connection is essential for all electronic devices, especially those that can be used for leisure. And this is where all the app stores come into play that put all the multimedia content you can imagine at your disposal. The big developers do not leave a device untouched and in China they do not want to be left behind when they learn that TikTok will have an application for smartTVs.

TikTok on the big screen

If there is an application that has highlighted this quarantine, it has been TikTok. The dance challenges have been, and continue to be, the most followed by young people. These are the large audience that the application has, but for many, the screen of their mobile phone may be too small to see all the content that the application has to offer to the world. And what is bigger than the mobile screen? the computer screen is a possibility, but the big news is that TikTok will have an app dedicated to smart TVs.

This is a curious movement of the ByteDance application, since it is at the level of other apps such as YouTube or Twitch that are natively in the stores of some televisions. And we say this because the important thing is that it will be available to users who have a Samsung television and who are in the United Kingdom. It is not yet known if the Chinese firm’s plans are to take the app to other brands and extend it to other countries.

Only play content

According to what the firm says, the TikTok application for Samsung smartTVs is purely for playback. You cannot generate content and upload it from your television, but you can check the new videos of the channels you follow or those that the app itself suggests. It also makes the viewing process easier thanks to the categories you can choose from to see only the content related to them.

As we say, for many it can be a very comfortable app, but the truth is that only a few will have access to it. This is at least for now, so we have to wait for the next move from the Chinese firm.



