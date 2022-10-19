TikTok Surveillance Work is “paying” People to Watch TikTok Videos

Ubiquitous’s job listing has attracted the attention of thousands of TikTok fans, as it offers a fairly large payout if you are chosen to work for them — and all you have to do is splurge on TikTok.

TikTok, with more than a billion monthly users, has become one of the largest video platforms on the Internet.

Having maintained such popularity over the past few years, it’s not surprising that marketing companies might want to collect data on what content is being used on the platform.

Ubiquitous does just that, as they have published a list of TikTok viewing vacancies, which provides the selected candidate with a fairly significant payout — and all you have to do is watch TikTok.

What is a Porcelain Challenge on TikTok?

What is TikTok Browsing job?

Influence marketing company Ubiquitous is looking for someone who “loves TikTok” and is willing to go for a 12-hour TikTok viewing session.

To make things even better, they’re willing to pay you $50 an hour for it.

According to the announcement, all they are asking from the chosen candidate is to scroll through TikTok, share some of their favorite videos on social media and rate their top ten videos at the end of the shift.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have an active social media presence. However, it doesn’t mention how active a presence you need.

How to apply for a job viewing TikTok

To apply for a job, you must fill out the form at the bottom of the Ubiquitous website.

If you are selected for this position, the company will contact you and inform you of the rules of a 12-hour binge.

How much does the work of viewing TikTok cost?

The selected applicant will receive the following from Ubiquitous:

$600 from the ubiquitous

Uber Eats $50 Gift Card

Target $50 Gift Card

Flexible Cell Phone Holder

12-inch ring light and tripod

If you think you are worthy of this job, go apply. Who knows, maybe you’ll be chosen for the easiest job you’ve ever taken.

To find out more news about TikTok and other viral stories, visit our center.