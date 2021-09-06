TikTok Surpasses YouTube in Average Time Spent By Users On The App

UK and US users are spending more time scrolling through the TikTok feed than watching videos on YouTube. The information is from a report released by the company App Annie, a specialist in application market analysis.

According to the document, the Chinese social network “turned the streaming and social media landscape”. It is noteworthy, however, that only the average time per TikTok user is higher. In terms of overall time, YouTube still ranks first for having more users, around two billion monthly.

In addition, the company’s study only analyzed Android smartphone activity and did not include users from China, TikTok’s home country. Currently, the Asian social network is the most downloaded app — not belonging to the Facebook group — in the world in the Communication, Social and Entertainment category.

political target

TikTok’s growth was possible even after the controversy involving former US President Donald Trump. Like Huawei and ZTE, the app was the target of several accusations by the politician, who claimed that the TikTok posed a risk to “national security because the Chinese government had access to its users’ data”.