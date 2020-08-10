TikTok sues Trump administration and calls for ban lifted

While the market speculates who will actually buy the US division of TikTok, ByteDance – the app’s parent company – continues to struggle to get “fair treatment”. The company recently published a letter complaining about the Trump administration.

Today (10), lawyers linked to the Chinese company confirmed that they will file a lawsuit against President Trump’s government. The lawsuit will be published tomorrow (11) in the Southern California District Court, since the social network office is in that region.

According to sources heard by the South China Morning Post, the TikTok must argue that the White House did not give it the right to ample defense and violated the rule of law by ignoring reports from US intelligence itself:

“After several investigations, the CIA concluded that the Chinese government may even have access to TikTok user data, but there is no indication that Beijing has done so.”

In addition, lawyers must also request the annulment of the executive order that banned the social network, since it is “unfounded”:

“The president’s actions are unconstitutional because they have not given TikTok the right to ample defense. The company is being accused of violating national security, but has not even been consulted. The government has also failed to provide evidence of alleged Chinese interference with user data.”

For now, the process has no date to reach its end. Anyway, this is another initiative by TikTok amid negotiations for its sale in the USA.



