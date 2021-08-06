TikTok Stories is Already in Testing: Posts That Disappear Within 24 Hours

TikTok Stories: Since Snapchat invented them and Instagram copied them and elevated them to mass use, ephemeral content that disappears within 24 hours is something that practically all social networks and prominent applications have used in one way or another. On Instagram it’s the Stories; in WhatsApp they are the States; on Twitter they are – or rather were – the Fleets. And on TikTok it will be the… Stories -yes, they haven’t broken their heads either.

TikTok Stories

After seeing them circulate on networks like Twitter from the hands of users who are already testing it, TikTok has confirmed to websites such as The Verge that they are indeed testing a new ephemeral content function that disappears the next day. The new feature, simply called ‘TikTok Stories‘, seems to work similarly to other story features on apps like Instagram or Snapchat.

Stories appear in a new sliding sidebar, where you can see stories posted by accounts you follow on TikTok for 24 hours before they are automatically deleted.

Other users will also be able to react and comment on your story. And just like on Instagram and other platforms, you can also tap on a user’s profile photo to upload a story.

Still in testing

TikTok describes the feature in the app as “a new way to interact with your fans”, and to create a new story you just have to tap the new ‘create’ button that has been added to the sidebar, then add a footer. photo, music, text, filters, etc.

As noted from TikTok: “We are always thinking of new ways to add value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. We are currently experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.” .

At the moment there is no date for the arrival of this function, but that it is already in tests among end users and that we are still in summer, an ideal time for stories on social networks, suggests that it will not take long.