TikTok started notifying videos containing false information

In combating misinformation, TikTok will notify users who share videos with questionable information. The application will now show a warning that the content may contain data not verified by the platform.

With the new feature, TikTok wants to encourage people to reflect before publishing content with incorrect information. According to the social network, the first tests reduced the sharing of videos with misinformation by 24%.

Even with the notification, the user can carry out the publication normally. However, the distribution will be reduced. In addition, a message indicating that the content may contain unverified information will be displayed to other users.

The warning will also be displayed to users who share a previously flagged video as questionable information. The person can also choose to publish the content, but it will not appear on your followers’ timeline.

Unlike other social networks, TikTok adopts a more rigid stance towards disinformation. Today, the platform works in partnership with third-party fact-checking organizations, in addition to immediately removing all inappropriate content.

Fight against misinformation

In recent years, several social networks have mobilized to combat disinformation. For example, Twitter encourages users to open the link and read the content before sharing it with followers.

Facebook currently displays a warning before a person posts information about covid-19 or articles that may be out of date. Instagram also displays a message linked to the Ministry of Health in Stories about coronavirus.

However, fact verifiers are still susceptible to errors. A recent example was the publications with fake news that engaged the invasion of the Capitol in the USA. Fact that forced social networks to make decisions late.