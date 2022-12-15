TikTok Stars Take Over BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day

Stars from TikTok are going to take over BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day, for the first time on the radio station.

From 14:00 to 18:00 next Sunday (December 25), 11 stars from the app will be presented, including stars from music, comedy, entertainment and finance.

One TikToker, 25-year-old Fats Timbo, said she was proud to “represent the interests of people with disabilities through radio,” adding: “When I was younger, I could only dream about it.”

Others who will take part include George and Joe Baggs, Maddie Grace Jepson, Kieron Hamilton, Madeleine Argy and Max Foch.

Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones said in a statement: “I am very pleased that this year we can also make room for new and emerging talent on social media, as I know our young audience would like to hear a different side of their online heroes.”

Meet the speakers below.

Last week, the most popular songs on TikTok in the UK this year were announced: “Sunroof” by Niki Yura, “Jiggle Jiggle” by Louis Theroux and “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush entered the top ten.

In addition, the most viewed British performers in 2022 were revealed. London rapper Stepz took first place, while Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran took second and third places.

Meanwhile, in other TikTok news, Dolly Parton has officially joined the platform. The singer shared six videos on the platform to welcome subscribers to her account, and 370,000 people are already following the country legend.

“I’ve arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was the soundtrack to her hit “9 To 5,” adding: “Hi TikTok! This is Dolly.