Every social media platform creates its own celebrities. TikTok, the short-form video application, also strongly continues this tradition. The platform, which first started its adventure in 2016, is one of the most used and most money-making applications in the world today. Based on this, we prepared the list of TikTok stars who made the most money.

The video sharing application, first launched in China under the name of Douyin, was named TikTok a year later to be suitable for international markets.

ByteDance, which wants to increase the influence of TikTok, bought Musical.ly, a social media platform for American youth, for $ 1 billion. TikTok’s destiny changed after this deal.

Wishing to take advantage of the platform’s user base, TikTok gathered the accounts and data available on Musical.ly in a single application.

The pandemic, which negatively affected many industries and businesses, made TikTok an incredible boom. The platform, which gained millions of new users during the quarantine process, went viral worldwide.

The platform, which is used in more than 150 countries in total, is one of the most used social media applications today. Well, have you ever wondered who are the TikTok stars making the most money?

Offering a great economy to video creators, influencers and brands, TikTok has also created millionaires like Charlie D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

The list you will see below includes one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, Will Smith. The American actress, who joined the platform in 2019, has made tons of videos that have gone viral since then. Smith is TikTok’s ninth most popular name, with more than 40 million followers and 271 million video likes.

In addition, let’s not forget that the coins on the list are the estimated annual earnings of TikTok phenomena. It is not known how much Smith earned through TikTok, but his account is estimated to be worth $ 350 million.

Here are the annual incomes of the TikTok stars who make the most money:

10- Josh Richards: $ 1.5 million

9- Riyaz Ali: 2 million dollars

8- Jacob Sartorius: $ 3 million

7- Dixie D’Amelio: 3 million dollars

6- Zach King: $ 3 million

5- Loren Gray: $ 5 million

4- Addison Rae Easterling: $ 5 million

3- Baby Ariel: $ 6 million

2- Charli D’Amelio: 8 million dollars

1- Will Smith: 350 million dollars