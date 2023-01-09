TikTok star Noah Brady, who is also known as pworddestroyer69 on the social media app, has died at the age of 21.

Noah has amassed more than 350,000 followers on TikTok, where he went viral due to getting tattoos every day for a year.

He first received recognition in July 2021, when he published the first video about the “tattoo challenge”.

Since then, he has tattooed several items mentioned by his followers, including orange soda, juice boxes and turntables.

On January 7, a young TikToker committed suicide, his family confirmed. His mother, Rena Smith Brady, announced the tragic news on Instagram.

In her post , she wrote: “Sometimes you’ll never know the pain behind someone’s smile. The clerk at the hotel reception apologized and said, “I’m sorry, but when he checked in around midnight, I would never have guessed such an outcome.”

“He signed up smiling. It was Noah, he had the widest and most infectious smile of anyone I know. He was kind. He was the life and soul of the company. He was a friend to everyone and one of the least judgmental people I know. Those who know him know that he was not the person he portrayed on social media.”

She said that Noah had been suffering from depression since the ninth grade, and only in October he openly told his family about it. “We have done everything possible in this short time to help him,” she said.

“Last night I stayed up all night trying to talk him out of it. Unfortunately, the last message I received from him was at 5:18 a.m. He recently told me, “No one should cry because of me. Be glad that it doesn’t hurt me anymore, because I will never wish it on anyone.”

Tributes to the beloved star have also poured in on social media, and many say they will miss his content and challenge the video.