TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s Family breaks Silence on his death: “an absolute tragedy”

Forever in their hearts. After TikTok character Cooper Noriega was found dead at the age of 19, his family broke their silence about the loss.

“Hello everyone. On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the kind words of our little cooperative,” reads a statement posted on Saturday, June 11, on the Instagram account of the late influential person from Sister Parker Noriega. “His passing is an absolute tragedy for our family and loved ones. We pray that all of us as a community can continue his legacy. He loved each and every [so in the original] of you. Please feel free to contact us as we love to feel all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister.

In addition to the heartfelt tribute of his sister, the late teenager was honored by other loved ones.

“I also want to share with you that today was an incredibly difficult time for me and my family. Last night we lost our beautiful 19-year—old Cooper,” Cooper’s father Harold Noriega wrote on Facebook. “He was loved by a lot of people, and it was the true love of Treva, Parker and my life.”

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars we Lost

He added: “There are no words to express grief and loss. It shouldn’t be like this. Your child should not pass before their parents. Cooper touched so many people. …My boy was a believer, and I know that he is in the presence of God. Thank you all. I love all of you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, June 10, that the teenager was found dead in the parking lot the day before. The official cause of Cooper’s death has not yet been disclosed, as the case is currently awaiting further investigation.

“My heart is forever broken, but yours [sic] is my special angel, and we have each other’s hearts,” Cooper’s mother, Treva Noriega, shared via Instagram after the news broke. “I know that my mother stretched out her hands, leading you to Heaven. You are finally experiencing the purest joy and happiness. See you one day, my baby… your mom♥️”.

Cooper’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he broke up in April after more than a year of marriage, also wrote a sincere tribute to the late model.

“The light of my life, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Sabrina Quesada captioned the couple’s carousel on Instagram. “I’m so sorry, my love. Let’s meet again.”

Before Cooper’s tragic death, he spoke candidly about his struggle with mental illness and substance abuse.

Celebrities Who Have Struggled with Mental Health Issues

“I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9, you might think it’s crazy, but this is the life I’ve been facing,” Cooper wrote on Instagram earlier this month, announcing the launch of a Discord server to discuss mental health. . “I would like to use the influence I have been given to create a space based on spreading information and normalizing conversations about mental illness.

At the time, he added, “One of the many things I learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only make you fall. For this reason, Discord is designed to unite all of us and create a safe space where people can speak out and help others in difficult times.”

If you or anyone you know has experienced substance abuse issues, call the National Substance Abuse and Psychiatric Services Administration Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 to receive free and confidential information around the clock and seven days a week.