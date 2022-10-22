TikTok Shows How Passenger Collided With A Flight Attendant Before He Was Thrown Out Of The Plane

A Qantas passenger was kicked off a flight after he was filmed by a flight attendant in a viral TikTok video.

The man was seen in tense communication with the stewardess, as he claimed that the flight attendants were rude to his wife and children.

The fiery row, which was filmed by another passenger and posted on TikTok, occurred on board a Qantas flight from Denpasar to Sydney on October 20.

In a viral video that has gained 3.3 million views, the man said that there was a quarrel between the flight attendants, his wife and children, because of which his wife apparently burst into tears.

“They were rude and it’s fucking disgusting,” he said. “They made her cry and she is crying because they were rude to her with a newborn baby. Tell them to come apologize, right now.

Passenger got into a fight with a flight attendant in a viral TikTok

The situation escalated when a flight attendant approached an angry passenger and informed him that he was being removed from the flight.

“Bring the police here, bring them here… I’ll be waiting here all night,” he replied. “Until you take out my children, force them, we will not leave.”

The stewardess then tells the man not to be rude to her crew, saying, “Unfortunately, sir, you were arguing with my crew. You can’t upset my team.

“You’re mad at my wife because both [my children] have two teeth,” he says, before shouting, “You can’t upset my family and children. What are you talking about, “you can’t upset my team.” The wife is crying.”

The passenger then tells the crew to “get out of my sight” before they leave.

Qantas confirmed that passengers were removed from the flight

In the application for news.com.au A Qantas spokesperson confirmed that the passenger, his wife and young children were removed from the flight after “repeatedly insulting our team” before his departure.

In accordance with the airline’s procedure, incidents involving abusive or inappropriate behavior are referred to the commission, which decides on further actions, which may include a travel ban.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we will not tolerate any abusive actions,” the spokesman said.

“We ask customers to follow the instructions of the crew for the safety and comfort of everyone on board.”