TikTok Shared How Its Algorithms Manage Content

TikTok, the popular social media platform, shared how its algorithms manage content in the virtual tour of Transparency Center. TikTok differs from other social media platforms with the logic of its algorithms.

A few months ago, the popular social media platform TikTok made a statement that it would conduct its transactions more transparently. Following this announcement, the company opened a center named ‘Transparency Center’ in Los Angeles. TikTok was planning to invite members of the press, politicians and regulatory bodies to this center to show how their systems work.

With this step, TikTok aimed to respond to the negative news since the past years. But the time frame chosen by the company coincided with the explosion of the coronavirus, and TikTok had to postpone their invitations to the center.

The Transparency Center was virtually invited and the algorithms were shown:

While the coronavirus has not yet lost its danger, TikTok came up with a new solution this time. The company announced the virtual tours of the Transparency Center. However, the platform also opened its door to selected journalists to show how its algorithms work. Thus, it was also explained how TikTok’s algorithms work.

One of the most powerful features of TikTok’s algorithm is that it categorizes content according to popular trends. The company was organizing the content that will appear before its users according to the direct interaction of the users with the content, the viewing rates of the content, the video information, the device settings of the users and the account settings.

To make it even simpler, TikTok’s algorithm focuses on showing users content based on their tastes, not following more users. The platform collects user data, detecting the content that appeals to other users and showing them in the application.

Other social media platforms show users other users they interact with. So TikTok sets itself apart from other platforms at this point. This algorithm also partially explains how TikTok reached 689 million users from 54 million users in 2 years.



