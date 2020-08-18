TikTok says your data is not held by China

Although the epic controversy between Apple and Epic – the creators of Fortnite – is the one that monopolizes the headlines of Technology, the contest between TikTok and the United States of Donald Trump continues: A week ago, the president of the United States Donald Trump, signed an executive order to prohibit “any transaction” with TikTok after 45 days if its owner, the Chinese Bytedance, does not sell its operations in the United States to a local company, which can thus control what the app of Chinese origin does in American soil – in fact, and since TikTok is the viral app of the moment, Microsoft and Twitter have already been interested in buying them.

The reason for such a political decision on a mobile application? Concerns that the data collected by the music video social network will be used for counterintelligence by the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok’s opinion? That these measures constitute “a dangerous precedent for freedom of expression.” And they certainly are, but they are also seen with different eyes after what happened a week later.

No, the data is not in China

As part of a campaign by the company to clear its name, TikTok has created a new Twitter account and even a website, tiktokus.info, to combat misinformation about the application. A site advertised in its official Newsroom as follows:

“TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Our platform is the daily destination for millions of people to express themselves creatively, enjoy entertaining content, and engage with a diverse global community that transcends borders.

As an organization, we also believe that it is important to shed light on the facts and make things clear. To address the rumors and misinformation about TikTok, we have built a new clearinghouse to serve as a source of truth. We also launched a Twitter account dedicated to sharing company news in real time.

Where TikTok stores data

The new website already has a post with a title that leaves no doubt that it is: ‘Put things in their place’, a statement that maintains that “With the rumors and disinformation about TikTok that proliferate in Washington and in the media, let’s make things clear. TikTok is not available in China. Your US user data is stored in Virginia with backup in Singapore and strict employee access controls. ” Therefore, neither China nor the Chinese government have data on citizens of the United States or of any other part of the world, including Spain.

In this regard, TikTok has never provided “any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked. Any hint to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false. This is what industry experts are saying across cybersecurity, the media and academia. ”

Disinformation about Tiktok

The website also contains links to news sources, media and experts that support the points that TikTok makes wrong about what Trump has made public. And it is that the president’s fight against Tiktok is not so much as against its owner, the Chinese company ByteDance, the potential implications in terms of cybersecurity that surround the Chinese government, which controls the country’s Internet, from social networks to articles that local media go up.

According to the company, “Transparency is our essence, and we are committed to leading the industry in safety and responsibility. Today, we are taking another step to continue building trust with our TikTok community by presenting the facts – in our own words and in the words of leading experts in cybersecurity, the media, and academia – because we do not support nor do we defend the dissemination of erroneous information on our platform, or on our platform “.



