TikTok rolls out its own NFTs with Immutable X: First sale on October 6

Popular video sharing app TikTok has announced its first NFT collection in collaboration with Immutable X. Accordingly, the company has created an NFT collection called “TikTok Top Moments”, designed by content creators inspired by trending videos on TikTok. The NFTs in question will be located on the Ethereum blockchain.

Proceeds from NFT sales will go to content creators and NFT artists. The first ‘drop’ in the collection will take place on October 6, 2021. A limited number of NFTs will be issued this way weekly at reasonable rates until the end of the month. Announcements about drops and auctions will be made on TikTok and Immutable X’s Twitter accounts.

Twitter also recently released its own NFT collection. The social media giant had published 140 NFTs and randomly distributed them over the responses to the announcement tweet. Later, one of these NFTs found buyers on OpenSea for $200,000. Twitter is also working to add NFT feature to its platform.