TikTok restriction for those under 14 years old!

TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, will restrict young elderly users from entering the application. Here are the details…

TikTok, which has taken the whole world by storm for a long time, continues to be under pressure in its own domestic market. The platform, which is used by millions of users for fun, is highly criticized by the rest of the audience. A decision taken today restricts minors from using the app.

TikTok, whose audience consists of young users, has a great reputation due to the videos it contains and the editor it contains. As a matter of fact, the platform managed to change the balance in social media in a very short time. However, access to the app will now be restricted to those under the age of 14.

China restricts TikTok usage

The Chinese government, which wants to reduce youth internet use, is putting pressure on many laws and practices. The country, which recently brought new restrictions to users under the age of 18 playing online games, also requested authentication for various platforms.

According to the statement, “authenticated users under the age of 14” will only be able to use the application between 06:00 and 22:00. Of course, the restriction does not end there.

Users affected by the limitation will only be able to use the application for 40 minutes during these hours. In other words, those under the age of 14 will be able to log into TikTok for 40 minutes between 6 am and 10 pm. Finally, new content will be added to the youth version of TikTok. These contents will be listed as experiments, exhibitions, historical information and country landscapes.

