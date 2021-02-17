TikTok replica, YouTube Shorts arrives in the US in March

Since April last year, we have been monitoring YouTube Shorts, a new form of content production on Google services that is “inspired” by TikTok to expand the possibilities within the main video platform in the market.

Still being implemented gradually, the service had its availability confirmed in September 2020 for the Indian market, thus starting the tests to deliver the novelty to the other markets, which includes confirmation that the novelty should arrive in March in the United States.

According to information revealed by Neal Mohan, YouTube’s product director, Shorts’ offer comes to those who want to create content but consider the standards seen on YouTube to be very high.

“Every year, an increasing number of people come to YouTube to launch their own channel. But we know that there are still a lot of people who consider the standards of creation very high. That’s why we’re working on Shorts, our new short-form video tool that allows creators and artists to record interesting videos with nothing but their cell phones. ”

Another interesting piece of information was also officially revealed by YouTube: according to the company, Shorts currently accumulates more than 3.5 billion daily views worldwide, thus showing the potential related to the new service.

It is worth remembering that, like TikTok and Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts focuses on shorter content productions, of up to 15 seconds and offers tools for editing, joining clips and adding songs natively.