TikTok, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire Are Banned In Bangladesh

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire, one of the world’s most popular apps, are banned in Bangladesh. TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire, one of the world’s most popular applications, have been banned in Bangladesh by court order. The games will remain inaccessible in the country for about 3 months.

Mobile games occupy a large part of the gaming industry right now. At the beginning of these mobile games, we can undoubtedly say that PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are coming. On the mobile application side, we can easily say that TikTok is the most popular application. However, the sad news was shared for those living in Bangladesh.

3 Months Access Ban to TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and several other apps will be banned after the court order, The Daily Star reported. The ban will last 3 months, but it is not known what will happen next. The high court described these practices as “harmful”. The government considers that such practices negatively affect children morally and socially.

The apps are currently open to access, but with the end of the court process, which will take 2, 3 days, the access ban will come. Among the applications that have been banned from access are TikTok and Bigo Live.

It has to be said that PUBG Mobile especially attracted attention in these bans because Esports is very popular in the country. It is a matter of great curiosity what will happen to esports after this ban.