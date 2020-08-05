TikTok prohibits the use of deepfakes

TikTok saw its popularity soar in 2019, and by 2020 it is facing major problems to stay on the air. Its ban in India was a blow, after all, up to 1/4 of the app’s users reside there. If that weren’t enough, Donald Trump is threatening to take the app out of circulation in the United States as well.

The solution in this last episode may be the acquisition of the Bytedance service by Microsoft, which would have until August to be completed. While the scenario is still uncertain, the platform is concerned with making its environment free from deepfakes.

Deepfakes, for those who don’t know, are videos generated from artificial intelligence algorithms that allow, with some precision, to exchange faces and voices in videos. This is extremely dangerous, especially in electoral periods, as it gives fake news disseminators new weapons of extreme effectiveness.

Therefore, TikTok has updated its policies to determine that deepfakes will not be allowed in the application.

We are adding a policy that prohibits synthetic or manipulated content that misleads users, distorting the truth of events in a way that could cause harm. Our intention is to protect users from things like superficial or deep fakes. So while this type of content has already been widely covered by our guidelines, this update makes the policy clearer for our users. ”

It is worth remembering that the United States elections take place this semester. Donald Trump will seek re-election, and several platforms are already making important decisions involving political campaign ads. TikTok itself has determined that it will not allow this type of placement on its channel.

In addition, the app reinforces that it works with fact-checking agencies in the USA (PolitiFact and Lead Stories) so that the content generated by the users about the electoral race is verified and, in case of fake news, is denied.



