TikTok prepares to sue the Trump administration

ByteDance, owner of the social media app TikTok, confirmed that it will go to court to appeal the decree banning its presence in America. He added that he expects legal action against the Trump administration to take place from next week. TikTok hopes to eliminate what he thinks is wrong with the case.

TikTok aims to resolve the irregularity by filing a lawsuit

According to the news reported by Cnet, TikTok made a statement via e-mail and said, “We have no choice but to challenge the enforcement order through the judicial system so that the rule of law is not ignored and our company and our users are treated fairly.” In a statement made on August 6, Trump cited fears about national security and stated that if Chinese TikTok and its owner ByteDance are not sold within 90 days, they will be banned and other companies working with the company’s affiliates will also go through the same procedures. Stating that they had been trying to find a constructive solution for nearly a year, TikTok complained that the facts were not taken into consideration and there was always a lack of legal process in the negotiations between them.

The Washington administration claimed that the world-famous application provided user data to China’s communist government. TikTok repeatedly said that there was no such issue and that fears were unfounded.

On the other hand, TikTok can make the expected sale soon after all these speculations. Earlier this month, Microsoft acknowledged that the company has attempts to acquire operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It remains unclear who will win the acquisition initiatives that companies such as Apple, Oracle and Twitter are also interested in.



