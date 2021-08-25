TikTok: Partnership With Shopify Allows In-App Purchases

The Shopify sales platform has announced a partnership with TikTok to develop a feature that will allow social network users to make in-app purchases. TikTok Shopping will be available to Shopify merchants who have an account on the Business version of the social network, allowing the synchronization of catalogs and a mini-window with a link to the online store.

Social commerce is currently the biggest investment area for digital commerce platforms. According to Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, “creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community and commerce are essential.” She also adds that the new feature would boost sales by facilitating the arrival of products to ideal consumers.

The TikTok Shopping Pilot is available to Shopify merchants in the US and UK. One of the first brands to have access to the tool is Kylie Cosmetics. “I built my business on social media; it’s where my fans go first to look for what’s new at Kylie Cosmetics,” said Kylie Jenner of the news.

Other social networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter invest in commerce tools to boost the presence of products on their platforms. Data from research firm eMarketer indicates an increase in annual sales on social media from $36 billion — or BRL 188 billion in direct conversion — to $50 billion (BRL 262 billion) by 2023 in the United States.