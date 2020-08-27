TikTok move from Walmart! Will partner with Microsoft

It is reported that Walmart, one of the retail chains of the USA, will partner with Microsoft to purchase the TikTok application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

In the news in the US press, it was stated that Walmart will cooperate with Microsoft to purchase the TikTok application. In the statement Walmart shared with the American broadcaster CNBC on the subject, it was stated that this cooperation will play an important role in the growth of Walmart’s advertising business.

“We are confident that the Walmart and Microsoft partnership will meet the expectations of both American TikTok users and the concerns of the US government,” the statement said. expression was used.

On the other hand, in another report based on anonymous sources by CNBC, it was stated that an agreement for the sale of TikTok’s US operations could be realized in the coming days and the deal amount could be $ 20 to 30 billion.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 3 that they would ban the Chinese-based social media platform TikTok on September 15 if its US arm is not sold to any American company.

In a statement made by Microsoft, one of the leading technology companies in the USA, on the same day, it was noted that negotiations were made for the purchase of the US arm of the TikTok application belonging to the Chinese company ByteDance.

In the statement, it was stated that the application was negotiated to make an agreement to purchase the services in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and the right to operate in these countries.



